Iowa women dominate early, holds of Northwestern 55-45

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Makenzie Meyer had 13 points, Megan Gustafson 12 and fifth-seeded Iowa used a dominant first quarter to defeat 12th-seeded Northwestern 55-45 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hawkeyes (24-6) will meet top-seeded and 13th-ranked Ohio State in Friday's first quarterfinal.

Meyer opened the game with a 3-pointer and had three in the first quarter as the Hawkeyes raced to a 22-1 lead as the Wildcats went 0 for 15 from the field.

Northwestern (12-19) trailed by 11 at the break and got as close as five in the fourth quarter.

Lindsey Pulliam, who scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter for Northwestern, made it 47-42 after back-to-back jumpers with less than four minutes to go. Alexis Sevillian, who had all nine of her points in the fourth, answered with a clutch 3-pointer and Northwestern missed its last five shots to finish the game at 27 percent.

Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah had 17 rebounds for the Wildcats, the fourth-highest total in a Northwestern tournament game.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.