Louisville students practice tornado safety during statewide drill

Students followed proper tornado safety procedure - against the wall, head down. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students across Kentucky participated in a mandated tornado drill on Thursday.

Lincoln Performing Arts School gave WAVE 3 News a look at its students practicing for a possible storm.

Students lined the hallways in the proper position - heads down and against the wall.

The drill took place at exactly 10:07 a.m. That's the same time most WAVE Country residents heard the sirens coming from outside.

"It is very important for all of our students to know what to do for their own safety in the event of any kind of an emergency," Principal Susan French-Epps said. "So practicing these kind of procedures on a regular basis is the best way to help them understand what the expectations are and to be safe."

LPAS said they do two additional drills every year, aside from those mandated by the state.

