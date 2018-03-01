I-24 traffic backed up in McCracken Co., KY at exit 3

Traffic is slowed on I-24 (Source: Raycom Media)

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said traffic is backed up on Interstate 24 at exit 3 due to a semi with a flat tire.

The is on the right inside lane of the I-24 Bridge.

Emergency services are directing traffic, and travel is slowed.

Use caution in the area.

