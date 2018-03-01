US 60 West still under water, could be deteriorating

They say there are several potholes already, and they are continuing to get bigger (WFIE)

Floodwaters still cover parts of US 60 west in Daviess county.

It is flooded at Oakford road, yet many people are still driving through the high water.

But before driving through, you'll want to know this: the road may be deteriorating underneath that water.

Fire officials came to the intersection to assess the damage.

And with the strong winds, officials say it causes the road to erode more quickly, and it also makes driving more difficult.

"It doesn't take much water to sweep a car away or a person," Daviess County Fire Chief Dwane Smeathers said. "It takes very little water, if it's running fast enough, to sweep your feet out from under you. And a car the same way. It doesn't take nearly enough water, the depth, as you would think with the water moving that swiftly."

Smeathers said he hopes more people avoid the area before anything tragic happens.

