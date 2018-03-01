Coach Petrino heading $100,000 donation to Louisville flood victims

(WAVE) - University of Louisville Head Football Coach Bobby Petrino donated $50,000 to Louisville food victims on Thursday, matching the $50,000 donated by the Petrino Family Foundation.

The announcement regarding the hefty donations was made on Thursday afternoon. It's part of the organization's "Love Louisville" campaign, formed in 2017 with the mission of encouraging compassion and pride in the city of Louisville.

In total, $100,000 is set to go toward Louisville families affected by late February flooding.

"Louisville is our home, and it’s hard to see so many families in our community who have lost so much," Coach Petrino said in a statement. "We felt we must act, now.”

The Foundation said they will work with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to give back to the areas that need it the most. Fischer said late last month that the damage to the city would cost an estimated $2.8 million.

The Petrino Family Foundation has provided scholarships and community outreach and assistance since 2014.

