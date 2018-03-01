Bad batch of K2 leads to 8 overdoses within 3 block radius

Meade County Police arrived to investigate a call reporting a stabbing on Four Chaplins Lane. They found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed in the hand. But that was just the tip of the iceberg.More >>
Meade County Police arrived to investigate a call reporting a stabbing on Four Chaplins Lane. They found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed in the hand. But that was just the tip of the iceberg.More >>
As part of the Angel Initiative, an addict can show up to a KSP post and a trooper will help connect them with a treatment program.More >>
As part of the Angel Initiative, an addict can show up to a KSP post and a trooper will help connect them with a treatment program.More >>
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.More >>
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.More >>
Court documents regarding the case against the Marshall County High School shooting suspect were released on Thursday, March 1.More >>
Court documents regarding the case against the Marshall County High School shooting suspect were released on Thursday, March 1.More >>
On Thursday, the Kentucky Court of Appeals agreed with Paxton Media Group's petition and ruled that the records in Parker's case should be opened, including documents from his arraignment last month.More >>
On Thursday, the Kentucky Court of Appeals agreed with Paxton Media Group's petition and ruled that the records in Parker's case should be opened, including documents from his arraignment last month.More >>