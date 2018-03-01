Waterfront Wednesday announces partial 2018 lineup

Waterfront Wednesday is held on Big Four Lawn on the last Wednesday of each warm month. (Source: WFPK.org)

(WAVE) - It's nearly spring, and as the weather warms up, Louisville looks forward to WFPK's outdoor concert series -- Waterfront Wednesday.

Held on the Big Four Lawn on the last Wednesday of each month from April to September, Waterfront Wednesday is a free, family-friendly event.

The first half of the 2018 lineup was announced Thursday afternoon, as the city shared the surprise that a giant Ferris wheel will call the waterfront home this summer!

>> RELATED: Giant Ferris wheel coming to Waterfront Park

WFPK's Program Director Stacy Owen, who books the bands for the series, said this year's Waterfront Wednesday lineup focuses on talented, strong women.

"It seems to be the year of the woman," Owen said. "So we're going to highlight some Midwest singer-songwriters, some women who front great alt-rock bands and even a legend of soul."

Here's the lineup so far:

April 25 - Lissie, The Weeks, Phourist and the Photons

- Lissie, The Weeks, Phourist and the Photons May 30 - J Roddy Walston and the Business, Sunflower Bean, Parker Millsap

- J Roddy Walston and the Business, Sunflower Bean, Parker Millsap June 27 – Bettye Lavette, Dr. Dundiff and Otis Junior, TBA

>> Find local events, food, culture and more on Derby City Weekend

In addition to the lineup announcement, WFPK's sister station, WUOL, is creating a fun addition to Waterfront Wednesday, just for the kids. WUOL recently hired local musician and former teacher Jecorey Arthur as their Music Education Manager. He is organizing a Classical Corner for kids at every Waterfront Wednesday.

"This is an area...where kids can come play, explore and learn the world of classical music, not only through music itself, but all art forms including theater, dance and visual arts," Arthur explained.

Classical Corner will be free for children. Activities begin at 5 p.m.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Discover local talent on Sounds of the City

+ Volunteers don't mind getting dirty to help clean up Waterfront Park

+ Now you see him, now you don't: Houdini, the I-65 Goat?

The lineup for July 25, Aug. 29 and Sept. 26 has not yet been announced. For more information about Waterfront Wednesday, and answers to frequently asked questions, click or tap here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.