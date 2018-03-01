Stabbing, country cabin, car crash lead Meade Co. Police to teen - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Stabbing, country cabin, car crash lead Meade Co. Police to teen kidnapper

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
John Gaskins. (SourceL HCDC) John Gaskins. (SourceL HCDC)

VINE GROVE, KY (WAVE) - Meade County Police uncovered a tangled web of crime when they responded to a call of a stabbing on Thursday morning.

Police went to investigate a reported stabbing on Four Chaplins Lane at 9:40 a.m. They found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed in the hand.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. 

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

Police interviewed the 17-year-old, who reported that she and her 16-year-old sister had been kidnapped at knife point by an ex-boyfriend. Her 16-year-old sister, she said, was still being held by the kidnapper.

The two sisters were at home walking to their car when an ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old John Gaskins, abducted them at knife point, police said.

Gaskins forced the sisters to get into the trunk of the car. He drove to a secluded cabin in Meade County, where he bound the victims and tied each to a chair.

In an attempt to save her sister, the 16-year-old agreed to leave with Gaskin, who planned on driving to Pennsylvania using the victim's car.

Gaskin left the 17-year-old alone in the cabin, still tied to a chair. She freed herself and ran to a nearby house to call 911.

Police began a trace on Gaskin's cell phone to locate him, which indicated he was heading North on I-71. At almost the same time, a vehicle collision was reported near the 64 mile marker involving the victim's vehicle, which Gaskin was driving. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Volunteers pitch in to help restore church after Shepherdsville floods
Expert discourages legislators from arming teachers
Court unseals documents in Marshall County shooter case

Gallatin County and Kentucky State Police arrived at the scene and found Gaskin and the 16-year-old victim.

Police drove the victim to KSP Post 5 where her parents were waiting for her. Both victims suffered minor injuries and received treatment.

Gaskin was detained by law enforcement, transported to KSP Post 4 and interviewed. He charged with kidnapping, second degree assault, car theft, unlawful imprisonment and burglary and is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly