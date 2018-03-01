Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
1st Region=
Quarterfinal=
Graves Co. 88, Hickman Co. 48
Marshall Co. 68, Paducah Tilghman 61
2nd Region=
Quarterfinal=
Union Co. 54, Crittenden Co. 42
University Heights 104, Hopkins Co. Central 74
3rd Region=
Quarterfinal=
Muhlenberg County 49, Grayson Co. 33
Owensboro Catholic 64, Breckinridge Co. 54
4th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Russell Co. 53, Franklin-Simpson 38
Warren Central 68, Glasgow 63
5th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Adair Co. 64, Central Hardin 52
LaRue Co. 66, Bethlehem 32
8th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Gallatin Co. 72, Simon Kenton 69
Oldham Co. 68, Collins 61
9th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Cooper 74, Newport Central Catholic 60
Cov. Catholic 64, St. Henry 21
10th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Paris 52, Pendleton Co. 51
Scott 55, Mason Co. 53
11th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Lex. Lafayette 51, Woodford Co. 39
Scott Co. 114, Madison Southern 36
12th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Mercer Co. 75, Danville 51
Somerset 80, Wayne Co. 62
13th Region=
Quarterfinal=
North Laurel 63, Lynn Camp 54
South Laurel 51, Harlan Co. 31
14th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Knott Co. Central 53, Breathitt Co. 35
Perry Co. Central 72, Powell Co. 53
15th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Paintsville 82, Floyd Central 70
Pikeville 57, Pike Co. Central 49
16th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Boyd Co. 52, Elliott Co. 49
Rowan Co. 40, Lewis Co. 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
7th Region=
Semifinal=
Lou. DuPont Manual 68, Lou. Eastern 50
Lou. Sacred Heart 69, Lou. Male 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
