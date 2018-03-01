Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL=

1st Region=

Quarterfinal=

Graves Co. 88, Hickman Co. 48

Marshall Co. 68, Paducah Tilghman 61

2nd Region=

Quarterfinal=

Union Co. 54, Crittenden Co. 42

University Heights 104, Hopkins Co. Central 74

3rd Region=

Quarterfinal=

Muhlenberg County 49, Grayson Co. 33

Owensboro Catholic 64, Breckinridge Co. 54

4th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Russell Co. 53, Franklin-Simpson 38

Warren Central 68, Glasgow 63

5th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Adair Co. 64, Central Hardin 52

LaRue Co. 66, Bethlehem 32

8th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Gallatin Co. 72, Simon Kenton 69

Oldham Co. 68, Collins 61

9th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Cooper 74, Newport Central Catholic 60

Cov. Catholic 64, St. Henry 21

10th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Paris 52, Pendleton Co. 51

Scott 55, Mason Co. 53

11th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Lex. Lafayette 51, Woodford Co. 39

Scott Co. 114, Madison Southern 36

12th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Mercer Co. 75, Danville 51

Somerset 80, Wayne Co. 62

13th Region=

Quarterfinal=

North Laurel 63, Lynn Camp 54

South Laurel 51, Harlan Co. 31

14th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Knott Co. Central 53, Breathitt Co. 35

Perry Co. Central 72, Powell Co. 53

15th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Paintsville 82, Floyd Central 70

Pikeville 57, Pike Co. Central 49

16th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Boyd Co. 52, Elliott Co. 49

Rowan Co. 40, Lewis Co. 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

7th Region=

Semifinal=

Lou. DuPont Manual 68, Lou. Eastern 50

Lou. Sacred Heart 69, Lou. Male 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

