Angel Initiative gives cops wings to help addicts

The Kentucky State Police and Governor Bevin announced the statewide rollout of the Angel Initiative on Thursday. (Source: KSP)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The state's newest initiative against the war on drugs calls on police to serve as "angels" for addicts seeking help.

The Angel Initiative, a program used by the Jeffersontown Police to get drug users into treatment, is rolling out to all 16 Kentucky State Police Posts.

An addict can show up to a KSP post and a trooper will help connect them with a treatment program. Those seeking help won't face charges or arrest as long as the person agrees to get help.

"Trust me when I tell you, we're not getting soft on crime. we're just getting smarter. we've got to help those people that are addicted," Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders said.

Sanders started the Angel Program when he was the Jeffersontown Chief of Police.

In 2016, more than 1400 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses.

