Indiana women go 4 OTs, beat Michigan St. in Big Ten tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Amanda Cahill scored 38 points and hit the game-winning free throws with 3.6 seconds left in the fourth overtime and No. 7 Indiana beat tenth-seeded Michigan State 111-109 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Indiana (17-13) rebounded from a 13-point loss at Iowa that snapped an eight-game win streak and will play No. 2 Maryland in a Friday quarterfinal. It was Michigan State's first quadruple overtime game, and also longest in both men's and women's tournament history.

Cahill was 14-of-20 shooting, made five 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws. She also made a layup at the buzzer to force a third overtime.

Tyra Buss added 24 points and Bendu Yeaney 19 for the Hoosiers.

Shay Colley scored a career-high with 27 points to lead Michigan State (17-13). Taya Reimer added a career-best 22 points.

The Spartans trailed 63-58 with 8:27 to play in regulation. Colley hit a running jumper with 25.1 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 74, and hit a shot at the buzzer, but it was ruled late and forced overtime.

