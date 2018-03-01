Henderson parents attend School Safety Forum, talk metal detectors

Henderson County School officials and local authorities held their first school safety forum Thursday night at the district's Professional Development Center.

Dozens of parents showed up to hear what local officials are doing to improve safety after several rumored threats in February.

"When I take my son to school now, instead of saying study and get a good education, it's safe, be diligent," said one parent, Bart Ebler.

Other parents voiced their concerns to the panel. Some said they want more school resource officers at each school. Others said they wanted metal detectors.

"I think more personnel there," explained Ebler, "We've got to protect our kids at all costs. If we have to pull from our basketball and football programs and do away with them, our kids are more important," Ebler told the panel.



One of the most talked about topics Thursday evening was about metal detectors. How effective would they be? Authorities questioned the technology's feasibility.

"Let's say it's a false-positive," Sheriff Ed Brady used an innocent elementary school-aged girl as an example. "Now you've taken the girl out of the hallway and you've taken her to the office somewhere, now you bring in administrators. How far do you search her? Do you call the parents in?" Brady questioned. "What kind of trauma are you going to put a child through that deserved nothing that was just walking down the hallway with their books?"

Henderson County Schools Superintendent Morganna Stanley agreed that the idea of adding metal detectors sounds good, but it's complicated.

"Would metal detectors keep the intruder out?" Stanley continued to ask the audience, "Do we want our students to standing in large masses waiting to pass through a metal detector every day?"

District officials told parents they've added more video security in every building and in 75 percent of buses over the last two years. We're told they've invested in a larger, school counseling team across the district, equipped with 10 mental health experts.

"We believe this with our heart and soul that we've got to do a better job. Relationships are the key," Henderson County High School Principal Carl Thompson enunciated the value of communication during a time like this.

"I think they have our kids interests in mind," Bart Ebler, a parent, weighed in on how the first forum went. "I am satisfied with what I've heard here tonight. I just would like to see some of these things implemented and see them take place."



