Red Cross helps West Point flood victims

WEST POINT, KY (WAVE) - West Point is a city that normally has a beautiful view of the Ohio River.

Though right now, that river is an unwelcome guest in the town. Floodwater has swallowed several homes, driving people to evacuate. Whoever is left in the town is busy, trying to clean up what they can.

The town is quiet, and a big Red Cross ambulance sticks out like a sore thumb, parked in between the police station and the fire station.

In the van, Steve Waddell and another volunteer work to serve people something warm to eat.

"(We) feed anybody whether they're workers, residents in the area, people that are here directly or indirectly," Waddell said. "We don't ask questions, we just provide dinner."

Because West Point is built where two rivers meet, flooding happens often enough. People do what they can to prepare -- some homes are built on stilts. However, a disaster here is one that is shared.

"If your house burns down, it's a disaster -- but it's your disaster," Waddell said. "You're not affecting anybody around you. Here the flood comes on slowly, people get out of the way generally. There are dangers but that's not the big issue."

The big issue is moving on for the people who live there. They wonder where they can go from here.

"I expect us to be here every day, with this thing, they will be doing more of the feeding in the days to come," Waddell said, leaning against the Red Cross ambulance.

He added that he wants everyone in the city to know that help doesn't cost a thing.

"There's some who are embarrassed to take charity," Waddell said. "It's not charity. This is a gift from the American people."

The folks who work for the West Point city government said they are mostly waiting for the water to recede before they can do anything. They're expecting the majority of the clean up to start over the weekend.

