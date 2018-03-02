'This Is Us' decals available for your slow cooker. You know you want one.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When "This Is Us" fans finally found out how Jack Pearson died, it devastated them in more ways than one. The culprit was revealed to be everybody's favorite kitchen appliance - the Crock-Pot.

Fans love Jack and they love their Crock-Pots too. And now they can love both. Crock-Pot decals are being sold online that remind users to unplug the pot.

The decals are available on sites like Amazon and Etsy for anywhere from $6 to $10. Some have Jack's face with captions like "Don't forget to unplug me. --Jack". There is even one for folks who might have ditched their Crock-Pots after that emotional episode. It says, "Glad we got an Instant Pot."

For the record, Crock-Pots have been proven to be very safe.

The company released a statement after the episode, which stated, “We’re heartbroken over last night’s episode too!… [W]e’re innocent until proven guilty.”



Then later the company wrote, "For nearly 50 years, with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible."

