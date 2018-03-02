Former Trump campaign chief faces arraignment in Virginia - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former Trump campaign chief faces arraignment in Virginia

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Manafort is scheduled for arraignment on March 2. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Manafort is scheduled for arraignment on March 2.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is scheduled for arraignment in a northern Virginia courthouse on charges including tax evasion and bank fraud.

The grand jury indictment in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, accuses Paul Manafort of hiding from the Internal Revenue Service tens of millions of dollars he earned representing pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine.

The charges are part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections.

Most of the charges against Manafort have been filed in the District of Columbia. Prosecutors say they were required to bring these charges in Virginia because they lacked venue in the district to charge Manafort, who lives in Virginia.

He was expected to enter a plea and receive a trial date at his Friday afternoon arraignment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

