Could Elsa get a girlfriend in 'Frozen 2?' Maybe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Could Elsa be getting a girlfriend? The director of "Frozen 2" isn't saying yes, but she's not ruling it out either.

When "Frozen" was released in 2013, some fans saw a correlation between Elsa and an LGBQ person coming out.

The lyrics of the wildly-popular "Let It Go" lend more credence to that theory.

"Conceal, don't feel, don't let them know. Well, now they know"

Last month, a Twitter user created the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, and it has taken off.

And now, director Jennifer Lee is weighing in. She recently told The Huffington Post, "I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people,” Lee said. “It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations.”

“Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things,” Lee said. “For me ... Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go.”

We'll see where the story goes when "Frozen 2" hits theaters in 2019.

