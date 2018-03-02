College sues former student who refuses to leave dorm - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

College sues former student who refuses to leave dorm

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City college is trying to evict a former student who it says is illegally squatting in her dorm room.

Hunter College has filed a lawsuit against 32-year-old Lisa Palmer, saying the woman owes more than $94,000 in unpaid residence hall fees since she dropped out in 2016.

The lawsuit says Palmer was denied summer housing in 2016. She remained in her dorm, despite the school sending several notices that she would be charged $150 a day if she stayed.

Palmer was issued a 30-day eviction notice in September 2017. She refused to leave, prompting the school to file its lawsuit.

Palmer, a former geography major, says she plans to stay and fight the case.

A Hunter College spokesperson says they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

