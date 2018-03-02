KDF announces Waterfront Jam concert lineup

More than 30 local and regional bands will be taking the stage when Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville returns to Waterfront Park. (Source: Kentucky Derby Festival)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – More than 30 local and regional bands will be taking the stage when Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville returns to Waterfront Park.

The following concerts will take place on the Great Stage during Waterfront Jam:

MAX with special guest Logan Henderson on Friday, April 27, at 8 p.m. Media Sponsor: 98.9 Radio Now Singer, songwriter “MAX” Schneider got his start writing music with Disney’s Shake It Up and starred as Zander in the Nickelodeon hit show How To Rock. Now, MAX’s own hit song “Lights Down Low” has taken the charts by storm. Logan Henderson, a former member of Big Time Rush, now focusing on a solo career, will open the show.



Belterra Casino Resort Concert Featuring Tyler Farr on Saturday, April 28, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 97.5 WAMZ Tyler Farr is a singer, songwriter known for his country roots. Farr is best known for his singles “Redneck Crazy,” Whiskey In My Water” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar”.



Jason Gray at Celebration Sunday Presented by 88.5 WJIE on Sunday, April 29, at 5 p.m. Jason Gray is a contemporary Christian singer and songwriter. Gray is best known for his songs "More Like Falling In Love" and "Good to Be Alive.” His first hit single, "Nothing Is Wasted", reached the top spot on the Christian music charts. Chris August best known for his #1 single “Starry Night” will be also featured, and Andy Gullahorn will open the show.



Sheila E. at Waterfront Jam Presented by Caresource on Tuesday, May 1, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsors: B96.5 FM, G105.1 and MAGIC 101.3 Sheila E. is a world-famous drummer and singer with a strong belief in the healing power of music. Beginning her career in the 1970s, Sheila E’s career took flight with hits such as “The Glamorous Life”, and “A Love Bizarre.”



The Lone Bellow at Waterfront Jam on Wednesday, May 2, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 91.9 WFPK The Lone Bellow is a Brooklyn-based Indie/Folk trio. Their premier album “The Lone Bellow” took the charts by storm with rock tracks influenced by gospel roots. Their most recent album is titled “Walk Into A Storm.”



Judah & The Lion at Waterfront Jam on Thursday, May 3, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 100.5 Kiss FM One of Nashville's most genre-bending bands. Folk Hop N Roll is unlike anything else in modern music. From the earthy stomp of roots music to the bold bounce of hip-hop, Folk Hop N Roll casts a wide net, proof that Judah & The Lion - who are now four releases into their career - have developed quite the roar. Judah & The Lion’s single “Take It On Back” peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Alternative chart.



Lost Kings with special guest Grandtheft at Waterfront Jam on Friday, May 4, at 8 p.m. Media Sponsor: 99.7 DJX Lost Kings is a DJ duo known for their hit remixes. Some of their most popular tracks include “Lost Love” featuring Sabrina Carpenter and remixing songs by Imagine Dragons, Halsey and more. Grandtheft will open the show.

Concerts will also be performed on the Miller Lite stage, including:

Kirby’s Dreamland on Thursday, April 26

Radiotronic on Friday, April 27

Wax Factory on Saturday, April 28

The Jesse Lees on Sunday, April 29

Shane Dawson on Monday, April 30

64 West on Tuesday, May 1

J.D. Shelburne on Wednesday, May 2

The Velcro Pygmies on Thursday, May 3

The Goldy Locks Band on Friday, May 4

Admission to the concerts is free with a 2018 Pegasus Pin.

