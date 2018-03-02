Tickets now on sale for two big KFC Yum! Center shows

Fans showed up to buy Metallica tickets and Keith Urban tickets at the same time Friday morning. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tickets just went on sale Friday morning for two shows at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.

Metallica's WorldWired Tour is making a stop in Louisville, but not until March 9 of next year.

Keith Urban fans won't have to wait as long to see the four-time Grammy winner. His "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018" will roll into Louisville on Oct. 20.

