March 2, 2018

Wrapped in Red Gala
Cocktails, dinner, and dancing! The Louisville area American Red Cross is hosting the Wrapped in Red Gala on Saturday, March 10 at 6:30pm. Proceeds from this event are used to benefit American Red Cross community disaster programs. A $250 ticket gets you a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and a live auction featuring trips and unique items. A $50 ticket is also available to those who wish to attend later, but still want to dance and drink cocktails for a good cause.
Louisville Area American Red Cross
Wrapped in Red Gala
Saturday, March 10, 6:30pm, $250
Red Lounge, 9pm, $50
Marriott Louisville Downtown
https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossRedLounge/
