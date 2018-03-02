March 2, 2018 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

March 2, 2018

By Lindsey Rudd, News Specialist
Wrapped in Red Gala

Cocktails, dinner, and dancing! The Louisville area American Red Cross is hosting the Wrapped in Red Gala on Saturday, March 10 at 6:30pm. Proceeds from this event are used to benefit American Red Cross community disaster programs. A $250 ticket gets you a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and a live auction featuring trips and unique items. A $50 ticket is also available to those who wish to attend later, but still want to dance and drink cocktails for a good cause.

Louisville Area American Red Cross

Saturday, March 10, 6:30pm, $250

Red Lounge, 9pm, $50

Marriott Louisville Downtown

https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossRedLounge/

Buy tickets here

Highway 31 Diner and Dive

Bob Raymer, Owner/Operator, Highway 31 Diner and Dive

Highway 31 Diner and Dive and Catering

8610 Dixie Highway

(502) 614-5300

https://www.facebook.com/Highway31Catering/

