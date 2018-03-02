March 2, 2018

Wrapped in Red Gala

Cocktails, dinner, and dancing! The Louisville area American Red Cross is hosting the Wrapped in Red Gala on Saturday, March 10 at 6:30pm. Proceeds from this event are used to benefit American Red Cross community disaster programs. A $250 ticket gets you a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and a live auction featuring trips and unique items. A $50 ticket is also available to those who wish to attend later, but still want to dance and drink cocktails for a good cause.

Louisville Area American Red Cross

Wrapped in Red Gala

Saturday, March 10, 6:30pm, $250

Red Lounge, 9pm, $50

Marriott Louisville Downtown

https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossRedLounge/

Buy tickets here

Highway 31 Diner and Dive

Bob Raymer, Owner/Operator, Highway 31 Diner and Dive

Highway 31 Diner and Dive and Catering

8610 Dixie Highway

(502) 614-5300

https://www.facebook.com/Highway31Catering/