WATCH LIVE NOW: The funeral of Rev. Billy Graham

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Nine days after his death, the man called "America's Pastor" will be laid to rest. After lying in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, the body of Rev. Billy Graham has been brought to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. President Trump will be one of the 2,300 invited guests at the private funeral. Following the service, Rev. Graham will be laid to rest next to his wife, Ruth. You can watch Rev. Graham's funeral service on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP