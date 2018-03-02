Indiana deputy shot, critically wounded during foot chase

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being shot during a foot chase in the city of Lebanon northwest of Indianapolis.

State Police Sgt. John Perrine says a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was shot about 9:30 a.m. Friday and the male officer was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. The wounded deputy's name has not been released.

Perrine says the deputy was shot during a foot chase that unfolded when suspects fled Lebanon police as they were serving a search warrant in the city about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

He says three suspects have been taken into custody and one of them was shot by police. He says that suspect's condition isn't known.

Lebanon Community Schools were placed on lockdown following the shooting.

