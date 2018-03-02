Body found in Silver Creek in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clarksville Police are investigating after a body was found in a creek off Blackiston Mill Road.

A man's body was found in Silver Creek around 10 a.m., according to the News and Tribune.

The man has not been identified.

The News and Tribune reports that Clarksville Police won't release additional information until the man has been identified and his family notified.

