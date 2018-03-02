Man found dead in receding Silver Creek floodwater identified

Officials announced the death of Deputy Jacob Pickett, 30, on Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials announced the death of Deputy Jacob Pickett, 30, on Friday afternoon.More >>
Customers who shopped in the produce section at that location from Feb. 4 - 28 may have been exposed to the Heptatitis A virus, Kroger said.More >>
Customers who shopped in the produce section at that location from Feb. 4 - 28 may have been exposed to the Heptatitis A virus, Kroger said.More >>
The man found dead Friday morning in a creek off Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville has been identified.More >>
The man found dead Friday morning in a creek off Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville has been identified.More >>
Friday came with both the good and the bad. Louisville's Waterfront is opening up and looking much better following so many days of rain and flooding. But MSD also had to deal with Trash Island.More >>
Friday came with both the good and the bad. Louisville's Waterfront is opening up and looking much better following so many days of rain and flooding. But MSD also had to deal with Trash Island.More >>
A Charlestown man is behind bars, accused of threatening to rob a bank and later attacking officers trying to arrest him.More >>
A Charlestown man is behind bars, accused of threatening to rob a bank and later attacking officers trying to arrest him.More >>