Man found dead in receding Silver Creek floodwater identified

As Silver Creek receded, the man's body was found Friday. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man found dead Friday morning in a creek off Blackiston Mill Road has been identified.

Joseph Michael Turner, 33, of Clarksville, was found in Silver Creek around 10 a.m., according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

His cause of death has not been released.

Officials are also not sure exactly when Turner died. His body was discovered as the flooded Silver Creek receded toward its normal level Friday.

There is an autopsy and toxicology screen scheduled for Saturday morning. After that is complete, officials will share how Turner died.

Clarksville Police are investigating.

