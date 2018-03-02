UPDATE: Man found dead in Silver Creek floodwater drowned

As Silver Creek receded, the man's body was found Friday. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man found dead Friday morning in a creek off Blackiston Mill Road has been identified.

Joseph Michael Turner, 33, of Clarksville, was found in Silver Creek around 10 a.m., according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

The Clark County Coroner confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Saturday that drowning was the cause of death.

Turner was found near the old Tookie's Landing, Clarksville Police Detective Todd McCutcheon said. The body was found covered in 10-12 inches of standing water.

Police said Turner lived on Starlight Road, just three streets away from where he was found.

Officials werenot sure exactly when Turner died. His body was discovered as the flooded Silver Creek receded toward its normal level Friday.

There is an autopsy and toxicology screen scheduled for Saturday morning.

Clarksville Police are investigating.

