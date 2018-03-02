Eastern High School junior charged with terroristic threatening following social media post

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local high school student was arrested Friday following a "concerning social media post," WAVE 3 News has learned.

Officials at Eastern High School notified families of the threat Thursday night, and added extra security at school Friday morning.

The specifics of the threat were not disclosed, but a JCPS spokeswoman confirmed that law enforcement determined who posted it and arrested the student, who is a junior at Eastern.

The student has been charged with terroristic threatening, and also will face discipline from JCPS, the spokeswoman confirmed.

