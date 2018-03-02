90+ pounds of marijuana seized in drug raid

The 90= pounds of high-grade marijuana seized in the raid. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been arrested and more than 90 pounds of high-grade marijuana is off the street after a bust by Louisville Metro police.

The pot was found after Narcotics Unit detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 3400 block of E. Indian Trail on Thursday.

The name of the person charged was not immediately available.

