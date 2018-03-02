Grandmother says legislation is needed to protect pregnant inmates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bill has been filed in the Kentucky legislature that aims to prohibit women from being shackled while giving birth as inmates. For a Louisville woman whose daughter gave birth while incarcerated, this bill speaks close to home.

Senate Bill 133 requires adequate nutrition for pregnant inmates, adequate feminine hygiene products, and an appropriate number of undergarments for female inmates. The bill also requires that pregnant inmates be restrained solely with handcuffs in front of the body unless further restraint is required to protect her or others and bans the shackling of female inmates in delivery.

Since July, Stephanie Green has been vocal about her grandson dying while her daughter was incarcerated at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Green says her daughter was not feeling well the day before going into labor. She says bleeding continued and she does not think she received adequate medical care.

Green says it is inhumane to handcuff women while they are in labor and says her daughter was handcuffed while giving birth. Jim Ballinger is representing Mariah Reed, Green’s daughter, and has drafted a lawsuit against LMDC.

"We desired to get an opinion from a doctor, to give us an opinion as to whether this premature birth and subsequent death could have been prevented," Ballinger said. "We did that and have such an opinion."

Green says she witnessed her daughter's inadequate prenatal care and thinks legislation like Senate Bill 133 would prevent the pain her and her family is experiencing losing a baby.

Ballinger expects the lawsuit to be filed in a few weeks.

Steve Durham, the LMDC assistant director, has commented on Reed's specific case in the past saying Reed was taken to the hospital on multiple occasions throughout her pregnancy in prison.

