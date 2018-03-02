Vontae Davis eager to join Bills and put Colts behind him

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Cornerback Vontae Davis says the opportunity to play in a talented young secondary is what eventually drew him to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Davis also says he's put behind last year's dispute with former Colts coach Chuck Pagano that eventually led to Indianapolis cutting him in early November. The 29-year-old Davis called it "one of those unfortunate situations," and is focused on moving forward.

He spoke during a conference call Friday, three days after signing with Buffalo.

Davis referred to the Bills as being "a perfect fit." The nine-year NFL veteran called it "intriguing" to join a secondary made up of safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre'Davious White, a Defensive Rookie of the Year contender last season.

