Five Questions with the owners of Great Flood Brewing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The recent flooding that hit WAVE Country is one of the top ten worst. But the worst flood in our area’s history was in 1937, when Louisville and Southern Indiana were devastated.

That flood was the name inspiration for the Great Flood Brewing, which opened in 2014. It also has a taproom at 2120 Bardstown Road in the Highlands. It’s walls are filled with pictures of the historic flood.

The founders of Great Flood Brewing both grew up in Louisville, attended UofL and started their professional careers in the city. After this recent flood, they have been in communication with the Red Cross to provide supplies to those in need.

Here are my five questions with Matt Fuller and Zach Barnes of Great Flood Brewing.

1) How did you come up with the name Great Flood Brewing?

We came up with the name for the business by trying to tie our story to the history of the city that raised us. The way some in our area came together and helped neighbors, companies assisted their employees and the community, struck us as an inspiration for responsible business practice.

2) Are you planning on adding pictures to your taproom walls of the recent flood?

We are not currently planning on using large scale photographs of the flooding this year but will likely honor those who helped in the recovery efforts with more storyboarded documentation of how this flood has brought out the best in us.

3) How have you grown since you started your business in 2014?

We have grown up quite a bit. We’ve learned most about hard work and how important good relationships with our neighborhood are to our success. We were 23 when we started this business, so we’ve literally matured into adults as we’ve grown in volume produced.

4) What’s your most popular beer?

It depends on what style you gravitate towards. We have five brands in cans: a blonde ale, Find A Way IPA, toasted brown, a coffee porter and a saison. All of those are very popular options in our taproom and throughout our distribution footprint.

5) What’s the future of craft beer in Louisville?

We believe the future of craft beer will continue to become more normalized compared to more macro beer options. Consumers in general will also seek out more experience-based opportunities to spend their time and money.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.