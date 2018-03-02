Motorcyclist killed in Hardin County crash

The crash between a pickup and motorcycle killed the motorcycle operator. (Source: Hardin Local)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of North Mulberry Street around 11 a.m. According to Elizabethtown police,a pickup truck was making a turn while leaving a BP gas station and crossed into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

