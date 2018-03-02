Facebook post leads to arrest, violent struggle between suspect, authorities

Jason Johnson faces several charges and could spend serious time in prison following a threat he made on social media.

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A Charlestown man is behind bars, accused of threatening to rob a bank and later attacking officers trying to arrest him.

Jason Johnson, 39, is charged with resisting an officer, three counts of battery resulting in injury to an officer and intimidation.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said there's evidence that Johnson was planning to carry out his threat, which sparked action from several banks in the area.

"It was his intent to actually do what he had threatened to do at the time he made that post," Mull said about Johnson's Facebook post from last month.

In the post, which has since been deleted, Johnson said a "bank robbery is going to be bad, or is it a set up for a suicide by cop stay tuned."

Mull said many banks took that threat seriously, "by either closing ... or by hiring additional security that following week to be there.

"It took up a lot of law enforcement resources. These were officers that very well should have been investigating other crimes."

The robbery threat wasn't the only part of Johnson's arrest. As Clark County deputies and FBI agents tried to take him into custody, Johnson fought back, elbowing and even biting the officers, according to court documents.

Scottie Maples, a spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Department, said the injured officers are recovering.

Mull requested a $500,000 bond for Johnson, but a judge kept it to $10,000. If convicted of all the charges, Johnson could spend more than 18 years in prison.

