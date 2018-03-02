1 killed, 1 injured after train vs. car crash in Jeffersonville

The crash happened in the 2000 block of Coopers Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Emergency crews are on scene of a train versus car collision in Jeffersonville.

The call of the crash came in around 4:35 p.m. from the 2000 block of Coopers Lane.

When fire crews arrived, officials said they found the vehicle struck at the location. One person was killed and another was transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

It is currently unknown if the vehicle didn't see or hear the train when it was hit. The area is currently shut down due to a blockage by emergency equipment.

