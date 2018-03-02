1 killed, 1 injured when train hit car in Jeffersonville

The crash happened in the 2000 block of Coopers Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash when a train hit a car in Jeffersonville Friday.

The call of the crash came in around 4:35 p.m. from the 2000 block of Coopers Lane.

When fire crews arrived, officials said they found the vehicle struck at the location. One person was killed and another was transported to University Hospital.

Bill Gibson said he works right next to the tracks and that collisions aren't anything new at the intersection.

"This is the third time it has happened," Gibson said. "[That] there's been a train-car accident. It's a bad intersection."

Gibson said he knew something like this was going to happen again soon.

"The lights are facing the wrong direction," Gibson explained, pointing at the lights that mark the train tracks. "There should be those auto-arms that come down."

He called it a recipe for disaster that just missed him.

"I was about four cars ahead of the person in that car," Gibson said. "I've seen her behind me getting across the tracks and I didn't see the lights myself until I was literally on the tracks and I was like, 'Oh! I gotta go.' I could see the train coming."

He explained that especially around sundown, the lights are even harder to see because the sun blazes in the faces of drivers headed west on Coopers Lane. That, on top of Coopers Lane being a busy road, made it a difficult maneuver.

"There are no bells dinging," Gibson added. "At other crossings, I've heard bells and arms that come down. There's none of that here."

He said he's wondered multiple times why things aren't changed at that notorious intersection.

"Something needs to be done," Gibson said. "Whether it's putting more safety features up, slowing the trains might help. I don't know."

It is currently unknown if the driver of car that was hit didn't see or hear the train. Gibson did say he heard the train blow its horn when he made it across the tracks.

