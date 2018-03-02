2 evacuated in rural McCracken County, KY due to flooding

US 51 Ohio River 'Cairo' Bridge to close at 6 p.m. on March 2 (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

The director of Emergency Management in McCracken County said a man and woman and their dog were evacuated due to rising flood waters.

This was in the Noble/Johnson Road area in the western part of the county.

According to Director Jerome Mansfield, an electric company cut off power in the Bryant Road-Bypass Road area due to flooding in the Clarks River basin area.

The McCracken County Rescue Squad called, and the 12 people decided to stay. At least one resident had a generator.

A driver was rescued who tried to drive through water on Said Rd. The vehicle is out of the water, according to transportaton officials. They ask drivers not to drive across water-covered roads.

Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the U.S. 51 Ohio (Cairo) River Bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois will close at 6 p.m. on March 2

