Downtown Louisville road collapses at 5th and Main

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Part of the road at 5th and Main Streets downtown caved-in on Friday, the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) said.

A problem with an 84-inch sewer pipe caused the collapse. The area has been secured by MSD crews, who are inspecting the damage.

The area will be plated and lane restrictions will be in place at 5th and Main Streets until further notice.

