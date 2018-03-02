School threats, safety up for discussion at Corydon Central High forum

Five students were arrested after making threats to Corydon Central High in late February. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - Corydon Central High School brought a group of experts together on Friday in hopes of easing the minds of students and parents amid a growing number of social media threats.

Threats at the school last week led to the arrest of five students.

During Friday's assembly, experts answered tough questions about how to improve school safety.

WAVE 3 News Director Bill Shory was among the panelists, which also included law enforcement, elected officials and a religious leader. All of them discussed their role in providing safety for students.

The principal of CCHS said the opportunity to ask questions and get answers is exactly what the students wanted.

"We're going to treat them like they're our own," Keith Marshall said. "We're going to keep them safe."

Students also have a request for adults in the community.

"I would just want the leaders in our community like the ones represented today on the panel to show all of the students that they are here to keep us safe," Amber Whittington said.

Corydon Central's principal said they would be looking at options to improve school safety, including adding two more resource officers.

