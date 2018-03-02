Raise a glass: Yuengling beer comes to Kentucky next week - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Raise a glass - Yuengling beer will finally be served in Kentucky.

After 189 years, Kentuckians everywhere can order a Yuengling at restaurants and bars, beginning on March 5.

Starting March 12, it will be available at stores.

Four wholesalers have been chosen to distribute the popular beer, including River City Distributing in Louisville.  

Three of the most iconic beers will be available: Yuengling Traditional Lager, Yuengling Light Lager and Yuengling Black & Tan.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., is the country's oldest brewery. Kentucky will be the 22nd state to offer Yuengling on tap.

Previously, Yuengling "smugglers" traveled to other states to buy the beer.

