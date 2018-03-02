Raise a glass: Yuengling beer comes to Kentucky next week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Raise a glass - Yuengling beer will finally be served in Kentucky.

After 189 years, Kentuckians everywhere can order a Yuengling at restaurants and bars, beginning on March 5.

Starting March 12, it will be available at stores.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Five Questions with the owners of Great Flood Brewing

+ Bill allowing higher sales at craft breweries advances

+ Five Questions with Co-Founder of Tailspin Ale Fest

Four wholesalers have been chosen to distribute the popular beer, including River City Distributing in Louisville.

Three of the most iconic beers will be available: Yuengling Traditional Lager, Yuengling Light Lager and Yuengling Black & Tan.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., is the country's oldest brewery. Kentucky will be the 22nd state to offer Yuengling on tap.

Previously, Yuengling "smugglers" traveled to other states to buy the beer.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.