Dixie Highway Kroger employee tests positive for Hep. A

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kroger employee infected with Hepatitis A was working in the store's produce section while infected, Kroger said in a release on Friday.

The associate worked at the 4915 Dixie Highway store.

Customers who shopped in the produce section at that location from Feb. 4 - 28 may have been exposed to the Heptatitis A virus, Kroger said.

Kroger encouraged customers who may have been exposed to familiarize themselves with the symptoms of Hepatitis A and seek medical attention if needed.

Produce purchased from the Dixie Highway Kroger during that time should be discarded.

Kroger is cooperating fully with local and state health officials to identify associates and customers who may be at risk for infection, the company said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

“Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). It is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. Hepatitis A is a self-limited disease that does not result in chronic infection. Most adults with hepatitis A have symptoms, including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, that usually resolve within 2 months of infection; most children less than 6 years of age do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Antibodies produced in response to hepatitis A infection last for life and protect against reinfection. The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated.”

Customers who may have been exposed are encouraged to visit www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav for more information.

