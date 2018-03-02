Indiana sheriff's deputy shot during foot chase

LEBANON, IN (WAVE) - A Boone County sheriff's deputy is expected to die as a result of injuries sustained during a Friday morning shooting.

Officials announced the injuries of Deputy Jacob Pickett, 30, on Friday afternoon.

Lebanon Police were serving a search warrant to a woman on Yates Street around 9:30 a.m. when a foot chase ensued, according to WTHR. While serving the warrant, officers recognized another wanted person, John D. Baldwin, 28.

Baldwin and two other persons got into a car and fled the scene, according to WTHR. Baldwin was behind the wheel. After a short pursuit, Lebanon officers were joined by deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 1 killed, 1 injured after train vs. car crash in Jeffersonville

+ Facebook post leads to violent struggle between suspect, authorities

+ UPDATE: Man found in receding Silver Creek floodwater identified

The car eventually came to a stop and all three occupants fled on foot. That's when Deputy Pickett was shot, according to police.

One passenger, Anthony Bumgardt, 21, was wounded by officers. He was last listed in stable condition, according to WTHR. John Baldwin Sr. fled but was soon arrested by police.

Deputy Pickett was taken to St. Vincent Hospital. He as employed by the Tipton County Sheriff's Department and the Marion County Jail for several years before his service with the Boone County Sheriff's Office began in 2015, according to ISP.

Police said Deputy Pickett was the lead K9 handler for the BCSO and patrolled with his partner Brick for more than two years. He has two children.

The last person killed in the line of duty from BCSO was Sheriff John Pepper in 1935, according to ISP.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.