Legacy and Legend Tour showcases Kentucky horse racing culture

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Horse Park and Kentucky Derby Museum are teaming up for a new guided tour experience -- just in time for Derby.

The Legacy and Legend Tour includes transportation with Kentucky Tours, admission to the museums, and a guided, behind-the-scenes experience.

Guests will begin the tour at the Kentucky Derby Museum at Churchill Downs, where they can watch morning workouts from the rail. They'll also get to experience the 360-degree movie, "The Greatest Race."

Next, the tour heads to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington where visitors can check out the Hall of Champions and even meet Kentucky Derby winners Funny Cide and Go for Gin.

The tour will end at the American Saddlebred Museum.

Box lunches will be provided.

Tours go from 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are available Thursdays, April 5, 12, and 19 for $200 per person; and April 26 and May 3 for $250 per person.

They are expected to sell out. Guests must be at least 8-years-old.

For more information and to purchase tickets click or tap here.

