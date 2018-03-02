New Albany Riverfront cleanup on Sunday

Flooding pushed trash and debris all over the riverfront. (Source: City of New Albany)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The City of New Albany is inviting volunteers to help clean up the New Albany Riverfront this Sunday.

Flooding pushed mountains of trash and debris across the banks of the river last week. Numerous people and organizations offered to help with cleanup efforts, prompting the city to organize an event.

The cleanup will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Volunteers are asked to come to the Overlook near the Riverfront Amphitheater at 12 p.m. to check-in.

Since picking up trash is a dirty job, city officials urged people to wear boots, gloves and old clothes. Small tools may also be helpful, like shovels and rakes.

The Salvation Army will be on hand to provide food and water to volunteers.

The city asked people not to park on Water Street, where cleanup crews will be working.

"New Albany is a city filled with generous and caring people, and we are thrilled with the community response and those wishing to give back," Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a statement. "Thankfully, our infrastructure improvements have helped hold off the vast majority of water from reaching neighborhoods and homes, and our flood wall and levee system did its job. Thanks in advance to the residents, businesses, and organizations that donate their time and energy to this community service project."

Those under 18 will need a waiver signed by a parent or guardian for insurance purposes. The waiver form can be found here.

See the official event page from the City of New Albany here.

