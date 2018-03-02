Anheuser-Busch, Red Cross providing water to WAVE Country flood victims

Anheuser-Busch's brewery in Carterville, GA cans water throughout the year to help communities in need. (Source: Anheuser-Busch)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Anheuser-Busch is known for its Budweiser beer. But the company temporarily stopped making beer to can water for flood victims in Kentucky and Indiana.

50,000 cans of water were delivered to Bardstown on Thursday to help affected families. Another 50,000 went to South Bend, Indiana.

The water cans were sent from Anheuser-Busch's Cartersville, Georgia brewery, according to a press release. The location pauses beer production throughout the year to can water to help American families in need.

Since the beginning of the emergency water drinking program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch, along with wholesaler partners and the American Red Cross, has provided more than 79 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters, according to the release.

The Red Cross is helping get the water to the people who need it.

