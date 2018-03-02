Paoli Youth Football leader arrested on child porn charges

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - A man who serves as the Paoli Youth Football President has been arrested on child porn charges.

Indiana State Police received a complaint about Gavin Brown, 37, and launched an investigation on Feb. 21.

Detectives discovered Brown used social media to try to get nude pictures of a 14-year-old girl. He also offered to send nude pictures of himself, ISP said.

Thursday, the Orange County Prosecutors Office charged Brown with two felonies: possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, as well as inappropriate communication with a child, a misdemeanor.

Brown turned himself in Friday. He was released from jail by putting up a $20,000 property bond. A judge ordered him to have no contact with the child victim.

It is not clear when he will return to court.

