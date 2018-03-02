Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
|Sectionals
|Semifinal
|Class 4A
|1. Lake Central
Hammond Morton 46, E. Chicago Central 45
Lake Central 50, Munster 47
|2. Chesterton
Merrillville 80, Chesterton 59
Valparaiso 59, Michigan City 41
|3. Mishawaka
S. Bend Riley 60, Penn 47
S. Bend Adams 73, S. Bend Clay 52
|4. Elkhart Central
Northridge 44, Goshen 31
Elkhart Memorial 36, Elkhart Central 32
|5. E. Noble
Ft. Wayne North 61, DeKalb 30
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, E. Noble 59
|6. Huntington North
Huntington North 56, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55
Homestead 65, Ft. Wayne South 63
|7. Lafayette Jeff
McCutcheon 67, Lafayette Jeff 53
Zionsville 79, Lafayette Harrison 59
|8. Noblesville
Fishers 72, Anderson 58
Carmel 62, Hamilton Southeastern 56
|9. Richmond
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55, Connersville 49
New Palestine 68, Richmond 50
|10. Warren Central
Lawrence Central 57, Lawrence North 52
Warren Central 65, Indpls N. Central 60
|11. Ben Davis
Indpls Ben Davis 45, Indpls Roncalli 32
Indpls Pike 55, Decatur Central 49
|12. Terre Haute South
Terre Haute South 67, Avon 54
Brownsburg 58, Mooresville 38
|13. Greenwood
Franklin 59, Whiteland 46
Center Grove 48, Greenwood 45
|14. Columbus East
Columbus East 48, Columbus North 45
Bloomington South 54, E. Central 34
|15. Seymour
Floyd Central 50, Jeffersonville 46
New Albany 84, Seymour 42
|16. Ev. North
Castle 64, Jasper 47
Ev. North 68, Ev. Reitz 58
|Class 3A
|17. Hammond
Hammond 78, Hammond Clark 53
Gary West 68, Griffith 52
|18. Twin Lakes
Calumet 80, Hanover Central 69
Twin Lakes 43, Rensselaer 42
|19. S. Bend Washington
Mishawak Marian 56, Glenn 37
Culver Academy 72, S. Bend St. Joseph 44
|20. Frankfort
W. Lafayette 70, Peru 49
Northwestern 57, Western 30
|21. NorthWood
Lakeland 54, W. Noble 46
NorthWood 55, Tippecanoe Valley 34
|22. New Haven
Angola 50, New Haven 45
Ft. Wayne Concordia 63, Garrett 54
|23. Norwell
Marion 75, Norwell 52
Mississinewa 52, Ft. Wayne Luers 34
|24. New Castle
New Castle 77, Muncie Burris 36
Delta 54, Yorktown 39
|25. Lebanon
Lebanon 68, Southmont 65
Greencastle 54, Crawfordsville 36
|26. Northview
Edgewood 62, S. Vermillion 42
W. Vigo 69, Northview 66, OT
|27. Guerin Catholic
Indpls Ritter 62, Guerin Catholic 54
Indpls Attucks 68, Indpls Broad Ripple 43
|28. Beech Grove
Beech Grove 75, Indpls Manual 58
Danville 82, Indian Creek 59
|29. Greensburg
Batesville 52, Greensburg 47
Franklin Co. 41, Lawrenceburg 33
|30. N. Harrison
Silver Creek 55, Scottsburg 32
N. Harrison 60, Brownstown 57
|31. Southridge
Southridge 47, Sullivan 32
Vincennes 51, Washington 38
|32. Boonville
Ev. Memorial 49, Gibson Southern 30
Ev. Bosse 92, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 37
|Class 2A
|33. Whiting
Hammond Noll 76, Whiting 52
Andrean 74, Gary Roosevelt 64
|34. Hebron
Michigan City Marquette 66, Winamac 40
Hebron 50, N. Judson 33
|35. Westview
Central Noble 58, Bremen 53, 2OT
Westview 50, LaVille 39
|36. S. Adams
Bluffton 32, S. Adams 31
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 75, Churubusco 59
|37. Manchester
Oak Hill 70, Wabash 59
Cass 67, N. Miami 51
|38. Fountain Central
Covington 46, Clinton Prairie 38
Seeger 67, Fountain Central 44
|39. Eastbrook
Eastbrook 78, Taylor 54
Tipton 46, Eastern (Greentown) 31
|40. Lapel
Frankton 72, Sheridan 63
Lapel 58, Wapahani 51
|41. Hagerstown
Union Co. 65, Hagerstown 46
Northeastern 49, Centerville 31
|42. Shenandoah
Shenandoah 60, Indpls Irvington 46
Indpls Howe 63, Triton Central 39
|43. Speedway
Indpls Scecina 64, Indpls Washington 53
Heritage Christian 46, Indpls Park Tudor 36
|44. S. Putnam
N. Putnam 55, Covenant Christian 42
Cloverdale 64, S. Putnam 37
|45. Southwestern (Hanover)
Switzerland Co. 62, N. Decatur 60, OT
Southwestern (Hanover) 69, S. Decatur 46
|46. Paoli
Austin 77, Crawford Co. 72
Clarksville 57, Henryville 48
|47. N. Knox
S. Knox 46, N. Daviess 32
Eastern (Greene) 46, Mitchell 37
|48. Tecumseh
N. Posey 68, Perry Central 53
Forest Park 51, Tell City 43
|Class A
|49. Kouts
Gary 21st Century 78, Morgan Twp. 40
Westville 73, LaCrosse 48
|50. Tri-County
Tri-County 78, Pioneer 65, OT
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 65, Caston 34
|51. Culver
Oregon-Davis 63, Triton 45
Elkhart Christian 61, Culver 39
|52. Hamilton
Lakewood Park 53, Hamilton 33
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 102, Lakeland Christian 37
|53. N. Vermillion
Rockville 65, Turkey Run 55
N. Vermillion 66, Faith Christian 41
|54. Lafayette Catholic
Frontier 58, Northfield 53
Southwood 70, Lafayette Catholic 66
|55. Wes-Del
Wes-Del 62, Cowan 35
Southern Wells 58, Liberty Christian 47
|56. Blue River
Seton Catholic 65, Randolph Southern 58, OT
Blue River 70, Union (Modoc) 20
|57. White River Valley
Shakamak 46, White River Valley 30
Bloomfield 64, Clay City 31
|58. Bethesda Christian
Indpls Metro 50, Indiana Deaf 31
University 45, Indpls International 36
|59. Indpls Lutheran
Indpls Tindley 52, Central Christian 45
Indpls Lighthouse South 44, Providence Cristo Rey 41
|60. Southwestern (Shelby)
Oldenburg 47, Jac-Cen-Del 25
Morristown 69, Hauser 63
|61. Borden
Christian Academy 61, Lanesville 57
Borden 50, New Washington 34
|62. Edinburgh
Edinburgh 63, Madison Shawe 50
Trinity Lutheran 39, W. Washington 34
|63. Loogootee
Barr-Reeve 46, Orleans 43
Loogootee 49, Vincennes Rivet 44, 2OT
|64. Springs Valley
Springs Valley 54, Ev. Day 38
Dubois 69, Cannelton 32
