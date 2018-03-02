Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL Sectionals Semifinal Class 4A 1. Lake Central

Hammond Morton 46, E. Chicago Central 45

Lake Central 50, Munster 47

2. Chesterton

Merrillville 80, Chesterton 59

Valparaiso 59, Michigan City 41

3. Mishawaka

S. Bend Riley 60, Penn 47

S. Bend Adams 73, S. Bend Clay 52

4. Elkhart Central

Northridge 44, Goshen 31

Elkhart Memorial 36, Elkhart Central 32

5. E. Noble

Ft. Wayne North 61, DeKalb 30

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, E. Noble 59

6. Huntington North

Huntington North 56, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55

Homestead 65, Ft. Wayne South 63

7. Lafayette Jeff

McCutcheon 67, Lafayette Jeff 53

Zionsville 79, Lafayette Harrison 59

8. Noblesville

Fishers 72, Anderson 58

Carmel 62, Hamilton Southeastern 56

9. Richmond

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55, Connersville 49

New Palestine 68, Richmond 50

10. Warren Central

Lawrence Central 57, Lawrence North 52

Warren Central 65, Indpls N. Central 60

11. Ben Davis

Indpls Ben Davis 45, Indpls Roncalli 32

Indpls Pike 55, Decatur Central 49

12. Terre Haute South

Terre Haute South 67, Avon 54

Brownsburg 58, Mooresville 38

13. Greenwood

Franklin 59, Whiteland 46

Center Grove 48, Greenwood 45

14. Columbus East

Columbus East 48, Columbus North 45

Bloomington South 54, E. Central 34

15. Seymour

Floyd Central 50, Jeffersonville 46

New Albany 84, Seymour 42

16. Ev. North

Castle 64, Jasper 47

Ev. North 68, Ev. Reitz 58

Class 3A 17. Hammond

Hammond 78, Hammond Clark 53

Gary West 68, Griffith 52

18. Twin Lakes

Calumet 80, Hanover Central 69

Twin Lakes 43, Rensselaer 42

19. S. Bend Washington

Mishawak Marian 56, Glenn 37

Culver Academy 72, S. Bend St. Joseph 44

20. Frankfort

W. Lafayette 70, Peru 49

Northwestern 57, Western 30

21. NorthWood

Lakeland 54, W. Noble 46

NorthWood 55, Tippecanoe Valley 34

22. New Haven

Angola 50, New Haven 45

Ft. Wayne Concordia 63, Garrett 54

23. Norwell

Marion 75, Norwell 52

Mississinewa 52, Ft. Wayne Luers 34

24. New Castle

New Castle 77, Muncie Burris 36

Delta 54, Yorktown 39

25. Lebanon

Lebanon 68, Southmont 65

Greencastle 54, Crawfordsville 36

26. Northview

Edgewood 62, S. Vermillion 42

W. Vigo 69, Northview 66, OT

27. Guerin Catholic

Indpls Ritter 62, Guerin Catholic 54

Indpls Attucks 68, Indpls Broad Ripple 43

28. Beech Grove

Beech Grove 75, Indpls Manual 58

Danville 82, Indian Creek 59

29. Greensburg

Batesville 52, Greensburg 47

Franklin Co. 41, Lawrenceburg 33

30. N. Harrison

Silver Creek 55, Scottsburg 32

N. Harrison 60, Brownstown 57

31. Southridge

Southridge 47, Sullivan 32

Vincennes 51, Washington 38

32. Boonville

Ev. Memorial 49, Gibson Southern 30

Ev. Bosse 92, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 37

Class 2A 33. Whiting

Hammond Noll 76, Whiting 52

Andrean 74, Gary Roosevelt 64

34. Hebron

Michigan City Marquette 66, Winamac 40

Hebron 50, N. Judson 33

35. Westview

Central Noble 58, Bremen 53, 2OT

Westview 50, LaVille 39

36. S. Adams

Bluffton 32, S. Adams 31

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 75, Churubusco 59

37. Manchester

Oak Hill 70, Wabash 59

Cass 67, N. Miami 51

38. Fountain Central

Covington 46, Clinton Prairie 38

Seeger 67, Fountain Central 44

39. Eastbrook

Eastbrook 78, Taylor 54

Tipton 46, Eastern (Greentown) 31

40. Lapel

Frankton 72, Sheridan 63

Lapel 58, Wapahani 51

41. Hagerstown

Union Co. 65, Hagerstown 46

Northeastern 49, Centerville 31

42. Shenandoah

Shenandoah 60, Indpls Irvington 46

Indpls Howe 63, Triton Central 39

43. Speedway

Indpls Scecina 64, Indpls Washington 53

Heritage Christian 46, Indpls Park Tudor 36

44. S. Putnam

N. Putnam 55, Covenant Christian 42

Cloverdale 64, S. Putnam 37

45. Southwestern (Hanover)

Switzerland Co. 62, N. Decatur 60, OT

Southwestern (Hanover) 69, S. Decatur 46

46. Paoli

Austin 77, Crawford Co. 72

Clarksville 57, Henryville 48

47. N. Knox

S. Knox 46, N. Daviess 32

Eastern (Greene) 46, Mitchell 37

48. Tecumseh

N. Posey 68, Perry Central 53

Forest Park 51, Tell City 43

Class A 49. Kouts

Gary 21st Century 78, Morgan Twp. 40

Westville 73, LaCrosse 48

50. Tri-County

Tri-County 78, Pioneer 65, OT

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 65, Caston 34

51. Culver

Oregon-Davis 63, Triton 45

Elkhart Christian 61, Culver 39

52. Hamilton

Lakewood Park 53, Hamilton 33

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 102, Lakeland Christian 37

53. N. Vermillion

Rockville 65, Turkey Run 55

N. Vermillion 66, Faith Christian 41

54. Lafayette Catholic

Frontier 58, Northfield 53

Southwood 70, Lafayette Catholic 66

55. Wes-Del

Wes-Del 62, Cowan 35

Southern Wells 58, Liberty Christian 47

56. Blue River

Seton Catholic 65, Randolph Southern 58, OT

Blue River 70, Union (Modoc) 20

57. White River Valley

Shakamak 46, White River Valley 30

Bloomfield 64, Clay City 31

58. Bethesda Christian

Indpls Metro 50, Indiana Deaf 31

University 45, Indpls International 36

59. Indpls Lutheran

Indpls Tindley 52, Central Christian 45

Indpls Lighthouse South 44, Providence Cristo Rey 41

60. Southwestern (Shelby)

Oldenburg 47, Jac-Cen-Del 25

Morristown 69, Hauser 63

61. Borden

Christian Academy 61, Lanesville 57

Borden 50, New Washington 34

62. Edinburgh

Edinburgh 63, Madison Shawe 50

Trinity Lutheran 39, W. Washington 34

63. Loogootee

Barr-Reeve 46, Orleans 43

Loogootee 49, Vincennes Rivet 44, 2OT

64. Springs Valley

Springs Valley 54, Ev. Day 38

Dubois 69, Cannelton 32

