Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
7th Region=
Semifinal=
Lou. Ballard 92, Lou. Central 54
Lou. Trinity 62, Lou. St. Xavier 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
2nd Region=
Semifinal=
Webster Co. 60, Hopkinsville 43
4th Region=
Semifinal=
Bowling Green 72, Logan Co. 39
5th Region=
Semifinal=
Bardstown 46, John Hardin 41
Elizabethtown 50, Nelson Co. 39
8th Region=
Semifinal=
Simon Kenton 66, Oldham Co. 41
