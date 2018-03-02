JFK Montessori Elementary students march for issues affecting children

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of students at JFK Montessori Elementary School marched through the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Friday as part of the We Are Silent learning campaign.

Throughout the week, classes focused on social and humanitarian issues affecting children around the world. Topics included child soldiers, dirty water, lack of access to education, child labor and slavery, the black market and more.

"It was to bring awareness to our students about their education and about how we don't want them to take for granted what we come here every day to do, which is to learn. we know that some girls in other countries are not allowed to go to school," JFK Montessori Elementary School Principal Kimberly Jones said.

The hope is to make the community more aware of these issues and increase donations to non-profits that work towards helping children, JCPS said in a statement.

