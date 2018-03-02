Crews respond to large apartment fire off Hikes Lane; reports of possible rescues

We have a crew on the scene working to find out more information. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a large apartment fire in Louisville.

It was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Noblitt Drive, off Hikes Lane near Bardstown Road. That's in the Klondike neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed the fire is at a two-story apartment complex. There are reports of people needing to be rescued. MetroSafe said there could be injuries, as well.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.

