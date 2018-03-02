Family jumped from second-story window to escape apartment fire off Hikes Lane

Firefighters told us a family jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters told us a woman and her two children jumped from a second-story window to escape an apartment fire in Louisville.

That fire was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Noblitt Drive, off Hikes Lane near Bardstown Road. That's in the Klondike neighborhood.

Fire crews confirmed the fire started on the second floor of the apartment complex.

A mother and her six-year-old and six-month-old children had to make quick decisions to escape. Firefighters said the mother and six-year-old jumped from the window, and the baby was thrown from the window to someone below.

They suffered minor injuries but are all expected to be okay.

Other people who live in the complex told us they were sleeping when they heard fire alarms. By the time they opened the door, there was fire in the hallway.

No one else was injured.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the blaze.

