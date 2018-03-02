Oklahoma massive tackle historically bad at combine - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Oklahoma massive tackle historically bad at combine

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The only thing that's gone well for Oklahoma's massive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. this week is a vote of confidence from his Heisman Trophy-winning teammate.

"When are you ever going to watch Orlando Brown run 40 yards down the field?" quarterback Baker Mayfield asked Friday. "You can watch last year's tape and see he allowed zero sacks. I'd say that's pretty important for a left tackle."

It sure is.

But measures matter, too, and Brown's wretched week will undoubtedly stick in the minds of scouts, coaches and general managers leading up to the draft next month.

The nearly 6-foot-8, 345-pound left tackle managed just 14 reps on the 225-pound bench press Thursday, the lowest total of any lineman who has lifted at the combine this week.

That's tied for third-worst among offensive tackles since 2000, according to Pro Football Reference.

Things only got worse Friday for the son of former Browns and Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown .

He lumbered through the 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds. Even by big O-linemen standards, that's sloth-like slow .

It's the fifth-slowest time by any player at the combine in the last 16 years, and none of the four who were slower were drafted or started a single game in the pros.

"I've been fat my whole life," Brown said earlier this week. "I wish I was fast."

Brown was projected to get drafted in the first couple of rounds, but his bad week in Indy could prove very costly.

His vertical jump was just 19 1/2 inches - nobody has ever gotten drafted with such a bad vertical jump - and his 6-foot-10 broad jump was off-the-charts bad, as well.

Historically, offensive tackles post a tad more than 25 reps in the bench press, run the 40-yard dash in 5.24 seconds and average 28.4 inches in the vertical jump and more than 8 1/2 feet in the broad jump.

He has another chance to impress at his pro day in a couple of weeks.

